Tragedy Garda, “It looked like a branch or a buoy”. One rejects the alcohol test

The Garda tragedy remains shrouded in mystery, costing the life of an engaged couple residing in Salò. Overwhelmed and killed by a speedboat on which two German men were traveling. Their version is provided by the lawyer. “They were convinced – explains the lawyer to the press – that they had taken a buoy or a tree branch, as can happen when sailing in the dark. They slowed down, but they saw nothing and went to the garaging”. like the serious open gash in the prow of the motorboat, which risked sinking. But, with the help of a couple of nautical customers and owners, they only bothered to moor it, to then think about the damage the next day. moderately at dinner “.

But one of the two tourists, – continues the press – probably the driver of the boat, refused to do the alcohol test. Only one of the two suspects for manslaughter and wrongful death, at least 12 hours after the violent impact in the waters of the Gulf of Salò, gave the green light to the investigation and was negative. The other, the owner of the speedboat, denied his availability. Despite all the suspicions of the police concentrated on him. The images from the cameras of the Nautica Arcangeli, where the hull has been moored for 15 years, also show the owner at the helm of the boat, both out in the morning and back, shortly after 11.30 pm.