Fatal for Karolaine Vieira, for her unborn child and for her mother, a car accident: she was headed to hospital to give birth

A devastating tragedy occurred in Brazil a few days ago, in which they lost their lives Karolaine Vieira Palmeo, a woman and teacher of only 26 years old, the child she was carrying and her mother. A fatal crash resulted between the car they were traveling in and another coming in the opposite direction. The young mother was headed to the hospital to give birth.

It took very little for this dramatic news to go around the world regarding a tragedy that has completely destroyed one Brazilian family.

The incident occurred in Brazil, more precisely near the city of Cubaia.

A man was driving his car, an Onix, and was headed to the hospital to accompany his young wife who she was due to give birth to their third child.

From the imminent joy, which would come after the pain of two spontaneous abortionsunfortunately we have moved on to most devastating drama.

Another car proceeding in the opposite direction, for reasons still to be clarified, but most probably due to the adverse weather conditions and the wet asphalt, invaded the lane and directly hit the Onix with the family on board.

The car yes it literally is broken in half. Medical rescuers, who promptly arrived on site, removed the bodies of the people who were on board and rushed to the nearest hospital.

Nothing to be done for Karolaine Vieira and her child

The man He is the only one of the passengers who is driving survived.

The fetus that his wife Karolaine Vieira is died immediately. Shortly afterwards, despite desperate rescue attempts by doctors, the teacher also passed away 26 years old.

She was also traveling in the same car mother of Karolaine, Mrs Ivonettewho was accompanying her daughter to be by her side during the birth.

As mentioned, before arriving close to the due date and the birth of her third child, Karolaine had suffered two miscarriages. As reported by Daily Mailin fact, it seems that he suffered from thrombophiliaa condition that increases the risk of previous blood clots and makes pregnancy difficult.

The fatal accident occurred last year November 8. An entire country is in shock.