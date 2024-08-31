Chihuahua, Chih.- Five people died and two more were injured this morning after an ISSSTE ambulance lost control and overturned at kilometer 29 of the Chihuahua-Cuauhtémoc highway.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown. It was only reported that the ambulance lost control, which caused it to leave the asphalt, overturn and finally crash into a containment wall in the area.

Paramedics from the Red Cross and Ángeles Blancos, as well as rescue personnel, attended the scene and helped to remove the bodies and treat the injured, while members of the National Guard secured the area and assisted the paramedics.