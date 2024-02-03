Drama in Verona, Federica Ghirelli dies shortly after her daughter: the little girl came into the world lifeless

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in recent days in the province of Verona. Unfortunately Federica Ghirellia young 37-year-old mother, lost her life shortly after the emergency birth of her second daughter Emma, ​​even the little one didn't make it.

The entire community is now mourning this serious and heartbreaking loss. The woman in addition to her husband Elijaha biomedical engineer just like her, also left behind her first child Thomasjust 4 years old.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the day of Tuesday 30 January. Precisely in the house where the family lived a Villa Bartolomeawhich is located in the province of Verona.

Federica was pregnant with her second daughter and she was eight months pregnant. Everything was going well and nothing would have ever predicted such a drama.

The young mother began to accuse some fever line and then some strange pains in the belly area. Given the seriousness of her condition, her family decided to urgently transport her to the hospital emergency room Mater Salutis of Legnano.

Once here, thanks to the first investigations of the case, the doctors discovered that he had a serious illness hemorrhage. So with the hope of saving both the mother and the baby, they subject her to a cesarean section urgently.

The death of Federica Ghirelli after giving birth and that of little Emma

CREDIT: CITIES IN 4K

The little girl, who should have been called Emma, ​​unfortunately was now lifeless. However, Federica Ghirelli's conditions also appeared desperate.

For this reason they arranged for the woman to be promptly transferred to the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona, where they admitted her to the intensive care. But it is right here that the 37-year-old is after a few days dead.

He worked as a biomedical engineer and unfortunately left an unfillable void in the hearts of his loved ones. Among these is her husband Elijah, also an engineer and his son Tommaso, just 4 years old. All the relevant investigations are now underway.