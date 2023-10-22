You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Mourning in Uruguayan football
The authorities have not commented on the case.
A fan of Leganes He died last Friday night after suffering cardiac arrest before the game his team played against the Spanishdisputed in the Stage Front Stadium.
As reported this Saturday by both clubs on their social networks, the Pepinero fan had to be taken by ambulance before the referee’s initial whistle and lost his life during the transfer to the hospital.
The message
Leganés and Espanyol conveyed their condolences to his family and friends – some present at the match – and assured that medical assistance “did everything possible” to save his life.
“CD Leganés would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Pepinero supporter who died tonight while being transported by ambulance from the Stage Front Stadium while accompanying his family members of the club. RIP,” said the Leganés.
A Leganés fan has died after suffering cardiac arrest before the match, which the Madrid team played against Espanyol, at the Stage Front Stadium, as confirmed by both clubs through their social networks.
— Miguel A. 🐭 (@AsimovIsaac1919) October 21, 2023
