A fan of Leganes He died last Friday night after suffering cardiac arrest before the game his team played against the Spanishdisputed in the Stage Front Stadium.

As reported this Saturday by both clubs on their social networks, the Pepinero fan had to be taken by ambulance before the referee’s initial whistle and lost his life during the transfer to the hospital.

(Yaser Asprilla, the Colombian jewel, scored a spectacular goal with Watford, video)(James Rodríguez returned to Sao Paulo on fire: two assists, video)

The message

Leganés and Espanyol conveyed their condolences to his family and friends – some present at the match – and assured that medical assistance “did everything possible” to save his life.

“CD Leganés would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Pepinero supporter who died tonight while being transported by ambulance from the Stage Front Stadium while accompanying his family members of the club. RIP,” said the Leganés.

(Betting scandals have world football on alert)