Terrible frontal accident in Iseo. Unfortunately in the crash that occurred in the street inside one gallery two boyfriends died instantly, while four other people were injured. Rescuers immediately intervened to provide first aid, but unfortunately for the two young boys there was nothing to do.

Andrea Fanti 29 years old ed Elisa Ravizzola The two victims who died on the night of June 26, 2021 in a tunnel in Iseo, a city in the province of Brescia, in Lombardy, are 27 years old. The couple lived in Lumezzane, a municipality still within the same province.

On board with the two victims who died in this terrible one frontal crash there were also two friends, who were injured and found today hospitalized in hospital, even if the conditions are not serious. As are those of the two people on board the van that crashed head-on against Andrea and Elisa’s car.

The couple’s car crashed head-on into a van. Elisa, originally from Villa Carcina and operator within the RSA Villa dei Pini, and her boyfriend Andrea, with whom she lived in Lumezzane, are killed instantly. Attempts to revive them were useless.

The two friends who were traveling with them are in the hospital and there is not much news about them health conditions, even if sources close to the hospital speak of conditions not worrying. The two occupants of the Ford van that collided were very serious.

Fatal accident in Iseo: reconstruction

The police immediately arrived at the scene of the incident and carried out the reliefs the case to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. One of the two vehicles invaded the opposite lane: both vehicles were destroyed.

