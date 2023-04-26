He was dancing during the town hall party when he collapsed in front of everyone’s eyes: Angelo De Paola was only 57 years old

Tragedy during the patronal feast of the municipality of Taurisano, in the province of Lecce. A 57-year-old man, Angel DePaoladied while dancing a typical Salento dance, before the eyes of all present.

He was dancing the “pizzica” during the town festival, but his heart couldn’t take it. A sudden and unexpected illness broke his life forever at only 57 years old. He was with relatives and friends, who unfortunately couldn’t do anything to help him.

Those present, in shock, immediately raised the alarm on 118. The health workers reached the place in a short time and tried to revive him, uselessly. Finally, after several attempts, they had no choice: they have declared dead by Angelo DePaola.

The man’s body has already been returned to the family, who will now be able to organize thelast goodbye to the 57-year-old.

The community is still shocked, no one expected his disappearance at just 57 years old. He had organized an evening of lightheartedness and fun with the people he loved, during the patronal feast. He stood dancing happybut his heart suddenly stopped forever and before the bewildered eyes of the entire municipality of Taurisano.

There are numerous messages published on the web by all those who knew him and who wanted to embrace the pain of his family, sending them condolences and leaving a last memory for Angelo DePaola.