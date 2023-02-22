He falls from the cart and hits his head: for Angelo Viteritti there was nothing he could do. The tragedy in San Cosmo Albanese, in Calabria

An absolute tragedy shook the entire community of San Cosmo Albanese, in the province of Cosenza, during the parade of carnival floats that was scheduled for yesterday. Angelo Viterittia 17-year-old boy from the area, fell from a cart and lost his life due to the serious injuries he sustained.

A day that was supposed to be one of joy and celebration suddenly turned into a nightmare Saint Cosmos Albaniana very small Calabrian town in the province of Cosenza.

Yesterday the usual was scheduled parade of allegorical floats of carnival and during it, unfortunately the irreparable happened.

Angelo Viteritti, a 17-year-old boy originally from and residing in nearby San Giacomo D’Acri, is fallen from one of the wagons and lost his life practically instantly.

An investigation has been opened into the death of Angelo Viteritti

The episode occurred on provincial road 183, in Santa Rosa localitya few hundred meters from the entrance to the village of San Cosmo.

The dynamics of the episode are now being investigated, but the carabinieri of the San Marco Argentato company assume that it was a fatality. L’investigation it will help clarify this.

The story that cost the life of the young Angelo Viteritti inevitably reminds us of what happened, in sadly similar circumstances, in Bologna in 2019.

Little Gianlorenzo Manchisi, only 2 years old, was with his mother in the historic center of the Emilian capital to celebrate the carnival. Suddenly it is slipped from the wagon on which he was standing and hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness.

The same chariot was to him then passed oversnapping his very young life on the spot.

For the death di Gianlorenzo, after months of trial, had been sentenced to 1 year and six months in prison, for the crime of homocide culpable, the owner and builder of the allegorical float, Paul Canellini.

In the register of suspects, for the same crime, they also ended up there Syrian Natalimother of the child accused of negligence and carelessness towards the child, e Marco Pasquini, who then signed the test of the wagon. As for the chariot, the Judge decided for its destruction.