Tragedy in the night in the city center, the car collides with a. wall and then overturn, Naike Nuscher died at 18

A very serious road accident occurred during the night in the municipality of Casal di Principe. Unfortunately an 18 year old, called Naike Nuscher he lost his life at just 18 years old, after his car hit a wall and then overturned.

As per practice in these cases, the officers who intervened on site are currently carrying out all the operations investigations. They want to understand why the woman who was driving the vehicle, she has lost control suddenly.

According to initial information released by some local media, the drama took place in night between Wednesday 19th and Thursday 10th June. Precisely along Corso Umberto I, which is located in the municipality of Casal di Principe, in the province of Caserta. Naike was in the car with two other women, both 34 years old and they were probably headed to their homes.

But when suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are currently being examined by the police, the person driving the vehicle has lost control. After they get off the road, they are collide against a wall that runs alongside the roadway and then you are overturned. Passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately asked for medical intervention.

The heartbreaking death of Naike Nuscher after the serious car accident

Doctors arrived on site within minutes. They have long tried to resuscitate the girl of just 18 years old, but in the end they had no choice but to surrender and therefore declare her death. In the impact against the wall, Naike is dead practically on the spot.

The officers who responded to the scene worked long into the night to be able to catch the reliefsbut now only the next few hours will be decisive in understanding what happened.

The two 34-year-olds are also in very serious conditions. For this reason the health workers have arranged for both recovery in the Pineta Grande hospitals in Castel Volturno and San Giuseppe Moscati in Aversa. There will be further updates on what happened soon.