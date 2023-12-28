Manuela Rosolek was in the car with a friend when she felt ill. Her rescuers could do nothing to save her

Another tragedy occurred during the holidays. A 24-year-old girl suddenly lost her life while she was in the car with a friend of hers. Manuela Rosolekthis is her name, was struck by a sudden illness last December 27th, around 11:00 in the morning.

Manuela Rosolek was traveling by car, when he began to feel a strange malaise. She passed away forever, before the eyes of her friend, in the Brugnato service station of the A12.

It was the friend himself raise the alarm to the emergency services. In a short time a medical vehicle arrived on site. The paramedics tried to do everything they could to save the 24-year-old's life, unfortunately every attempt was in vain. After trying to revive her, they were forced to declare the death by Manuela Rosolek.

Two more tragedies before Manuela Rosolek

The painful disappearance of a girl who joins the other two in recent days. Andrea Pizzica died at just 38 years old in Pescara hospital on Christmas Eve. He had been fighting since this summer against a bad bad. The same bad disease that had destroyed his mother's life a month ago. The terrible diagnosis had arrived after some medical tests he had undergone due to strange pains in the chest.

Another tragedy occurred on Boxing Day in Bari. A student of only 22 years, called Domenico Buonamico, was found lifeless in his apartment. The cause of death is still shrouded in mystery, the results of the autopsy are awaited. The hypothesis for the moment is that of a sudden illness and a violent fall.

He had celebrated Christmas with his family, then played cards with friends. On Boxing Day he was supposed to go to his father's house for lunch. However, the man was no longer able to contact him, initially he thought he was still sleeping, but around 3.30pm he started to worry.

Unable to open the door of his son's house because he had locked it inside, the man alarmed the fire brigade. Once he got in, he did the dramatic discovery in the bathroom of the house.