A real drama is what happened last Tuesday, August 20th in Ibiza, during a vacation with friends. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old Emma Ramsay She died after falling from a balcony, in front of the eyes of her peers.

The alarm was raised immediately to the police and also to the paramedics, but despite the resuscitation maneuvers by the doctors, the girl there was nothing to be done. The doctors had no choice but to pronounce him dead.

Emma Ramsay and her friends had decided to go to the summer destination preferred by young people, she was actually from Hamiltonin the Scottish county of South Lanarkshire. She had arrived in Ibiza only a few days earlier and as evidenced by her posts on social media, they were experiencing days of fun and lightheartedness.

However, on the evening of August 20, the unthinkable happened. After spending the evening having fun in the various local clubs, they all returned to their hotel located in the area of Saint Anthony. From the story of her friends, they were all on the balcony, the girl would have been sport too much on the balcony and it is precipitated in the void.

Emma Ramsay’s Death After Fall & Her Mother’s Heartbreaking Social Media Post

The friends immediately called for the intervention of the health workers and the police. The doctors arrived on the scene in a few minutes, but shortly after their arrival they were unable to do anything for the save the 20 year old and due to the fall they had no choice but to note her death.

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers are also doing everything they can investigations routine. At the moment however the hypothesis that seems to be most plausible is precisely that of a sad fatality which left her no escape. The mother In a heartbreaking post on social media, he wrote for the girl: