Tragedy due to stampede in El Salvador stadium: at least 12 dead are reported

The match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to an avalanche.
Twitter: FAS Sports Club / AFP
The events occurred before the classic between Alianza and FAS.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
At least 12 people died this Saturday night in a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador prior to a Major League Soccer match, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).
Mauricio Arriaza, director of the PNC, assured the local media that the preliminary result of victims is “twelve victimsnine who are here in the stadium and three more that we have been informed are in different hospital centers” in El Salvador.
⚡️ #NOW | First images from the Cuscatlán Stadium, in El Salvador, where a human stampede left several dead. The soccer match for the domestic league between Alianza and FAS has been suspended. Dead and injured confirmed by the authorities. pic.twitter.com/Nl0NjKkNqP
– World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) May 21, 2023
The events occurred before the match that Alianza and FAS were going to play, in one of the soccer classics in that country.
A stampede at the entrance to the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador, in the match between Alianza and FAS, leaves 9 deaths confirmed by the police for the moment.
Apparently, there was a terrible organization in the accesses and overselling of tickets. pic.twitter.com/G2MwVbZZ97
— Nahuel Lanzón ⭐⭐⭐ (@nahuelzn) May 21, 2023
Fans stationed around the Cuscatlán stadium report that there was a lot of false ticketing in the general sun sector and that is why there was an overcrowd on stage, which could have generated the stampede.
#The last | According to this Alianza fan, during the match between Alianza and FAS, which would take place tonight, fake ticket sales were made, which may cause a large number of fans to want to enter to watch the game. pic.twitter.com/fdIYyIHyJs
– Fans (@Fanatics21) May 21, 2023
Precisely, President Nayib Bukele assured that “the PNC and the Prosecutor’s Office will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred in the Cuscatlán Stadium“, through his Twitter account.
The @PNCSV and the @FGR_SV will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred in the Cuscatlán Stadium.
Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc.
Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished.
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 21, 2023
As reported by the Honduran newspaper Diez, logistics personnel from the venue had to open the emergency doors and allow fans to enter the field of play, after some fans fainted from the avalanche.
The same source reports that some fans had to be revived.
*With information from EFE
