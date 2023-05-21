Sunday, May 21, 2023
Tragedy due to stampede in El Salvador stadium: at least 12 dead are reported

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Tragedy due to stampede in El Salvador stadium: at least 12 dead are reported


close

The match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to an avalanche.

Photo:

Twitter: FAS Sports Club / AFP

The match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to an avalanche.

The events occurred before the classic between Alianza and FAS.

At least 12 people died this Saturday night in a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador prior to a Major League Soccer match, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).

Mauricio Arriaza, director of the PNC, assured the local media that the preliminary result of victims is “twelve victimsnine who are here in the stadium and three more that we have been informed are in different hospital centers” in El Salvador.

The events occurred before the match that Alianza and FAS were going to play, in one of the soccer classics in that country.

Fans stationed around the Cuscatlán stadium report that there was a lot of false ticketing in the general sun sector and that is why there was an overcrowd on stage, which could have generated the stampede.

Precisely, President Nayib Bukele assured that “the PNC and the Prosecutor’s Office will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred in the Cuscatlán Stadium“, through his Twitter account.

As reported by the Honduran newspaper Diez, logistics personnel from the venue had to open the emergency doors and allow fans to enter the field of play, after some fans fainted from the avalanche.

The same source reports that some fans had to be revived.

SPORTS AND ELTIEMPO.COM
*With information from EFE

