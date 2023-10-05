Bad decisions could cause misfortunes in ‘At the bottom there is room’. The successful América TV series will take us on a roller coaster of emotions in its 320th episode. The trailer showed us that Cristóbal is beginning to want more than a simple friendship with July, which will cause him to think about sabotaging Benjamín, his new suitor. . On the other hand, Alessia will crash the car, in which she is traveling with Remo, against ‘Jimmy’s’ motorcycle, who is transporting Dolores. Will tragedy haunt Las Nuevas Lomas?

To know the answer to this question and much more, stay with this note, in which we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything from the new episode of ‘AFHS’, season 10.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 320 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 320 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 320 ‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, October 5, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, Cristóbal will not be able to control his jealousy after seeing July’s new suitor and will sabotage the gift that Benjamín sent him. On the other hand, Alessia will have a car accident and run over ‘Jimmy’, who was in her motorcycle taxi with Dolores.

What time to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pmin America TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the corresponding schedules:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is transmitted through the Peruvian channel America Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Benjamín is July’s new suitor, which aroused Cristóbal’s jealousy. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love relationship of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction between Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations between both families.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

