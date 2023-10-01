Several people died and another was poisoned by smoke inhalation in the nightclub fire in the Spanish city of Murcia (southeast), according to emergency services.

The firefighters worked to extinguish the flames after which they found, in the early hours of the morning of this October 1, at least 11 bodies in the inspection of the premises, although before the start of the search there were eight people missing from a group of friends celebrating a birthday.

Murcia nightclub, Spain. Photo: EFE/ Marcial Guillén

The poisoned persons are two women, ages 22 and 25, and two men, ages 41 and 45.

Although at first the possibility of using a helicopter to put out the fire was considered, in the end the ground resources that traveled to the area were sufficient, where several ambulances and police teams remain on standby.An information area has also been set up, where a team of psychologists assists relatives of the victims.

🇪🇸 | Shocking images reveal the magnitude of the devastating fire that occurred at the Teatre nightclub in the Atalayas area of ​​Murcia, this morning. The tragic toll so far is 6 people dead, and it is not ruled out that the number could increase. pic.twitter.com/yh5PpNfGpf — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) October 1, 2023

‘We are going to die’

The father of one of the victims revealed that his daughter sent him an audio in the early morning, in which he said goodbye to his mother: “Mommy, I love her, we are going to die.”

“They had come because there are no nightclubs in Caravaca; they came at dawn. It was the second time they came,” he commented, through tears, to the local media. The world.

A spokesperson for the National Police explained to the AFP agency that the priority is to find the missing people. The official said that there was a birthday party at the premises and that not all attendees have been located.

“The investigation has not yet begun because there is still no balance,” he said, specifying that there is still no clue as to the cause of the fire.

Emergency agencies in front of a nightclub in Murcia, Spain. Photo: EFE/ Marcial Guillén

Days of mourning decreed for fire in Murcia nightclub

According to images released by the emergency services, the fire broke out at the Teatre nightclub, also known as Fonda Milagros.

The Murcia city council declared three days of mourning and its mayor, José Ballesta, conveyed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims on behalf of the municipal corporation.

The regional vice president, José Ángel Antelo, referred to the fire as a “catastrophe” and announced that everything in his power will be done to care for the victims and clarify the causes of the event.

This fire is the deadliest recorded in Spain in a leisure venue since the tragedy in 1990 at the Flying nightclub in Zaragoza.where 43 people died.

EFE and AFP