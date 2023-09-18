The news of two boys who hit a cyclist and killed him has gone around the world. Happened in West Centennial Parkway in Las Vegas, United States, and it has caused astonishment.

In the video you can see that the two teenagers see the cyclist and throw the car at him.. Furthermore, one of them can be heard planning what happened, while the companion records the moment of the accident.

(Borja breaks the drought with River Plate: unusual goal and particular celebration, video)(Shakira: unexpected reaction from Piqué to the singer’s visit to Barranquilla)

Very strong

“Ready,” says one of the members of the vehicle, “yes, go ahead,” answers the other. The two people laugh and enjoy what happens, perhaps without knowing that Andreas Probst, a 64-year-old retired police officer, who was riding his bicycle, died in the incident.

“Probst, who was hit in the back by the car, was rushed to a local hospital, where they could only declare his death,” says Spain’s Marca newspaper.

“It is a public execution,” he said. Greg Gutfeld, Fox News commentator, shocked by what he saw.

For the moment, the authorities have confirmed the arrest of the driver, only 17 years old, who was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

(Piqué leaves a mysterious message after Shakira’s stellar performance: ‘made a bull’)