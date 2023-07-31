Tragedy: dies in brutal cycling accident that was preparing the World Cup

The Cycling World Cups which should begin on August 3 at Glasgow, Scotland, have been shocked by unfortunate news within the selection of USA.

According to the informations, Magnus White, 17-year-old, died when he was run over when he was training for the date.

White was preparing for the Glasgow Mountain Bike World Championships in Boulder, Colorado, city ​​where he was born, and a chariot carried him away.

US Junior Men’s National Team cyclist, Magnus White, 17, was tragically killed after being struck by a car in Colorado, weeks before the World Championships in Scotland. The incident is under investigation, with no immediate indication of alcohol, drugs, or speeding involved. pic.twitter.com/vkDYoh2oBY — BoreCure (@CureBore) July 31, 2023

The accident occurred last Sunday, but neither the authorities nor his family have given the official versions of what happened.

White had also taken part in the cyclo cross competition, but his forte was mountain biking.

The American Cycling Federation regretted the fact, since it had high hopes of winning a medal with the young cyclist.

