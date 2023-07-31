Monday, July 31, 2023
Tragedy: dies in brutal cycling accident that was preparing the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in Sports
Tragedy: dies in brutal cycling accident that was preparing the World Cup

He was close to traveling to Glasgow, Scotland, for the pageant.

The Cycling World Cups which should begin on August 3 at Glasgow, Scotland, have been shocked by unfortunate news within the selection of USA.

According to the informations, Magnus White, 17-year-old, died when he was run over when he was training for the date.
(James Rodríguez arrives in Brazil and unleashes madness: warm welcome in Sao Paulo, video)
(Linda Caicedo arouses praise even from her rivals: German surrenders to her)

little is known

White was preparing for the Glasgow Mountain Bike World Championships in Boulder, Colorado, city ​​where he was born, and a chariot carried him away.

The accident occurred last Sunday, but neither the authorities nor his family have given the official versions of what happened.

White had also taken part in the cyclo cross competition, but his forte was mountain biking.

The American Cycling Federation regretted the fact, since it had high hopes of winning a medal with the young cyclist.
(Shakira: Is Lewis Hamilton bored of her? The gesture that would show otherwise)

Sports

