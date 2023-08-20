At least seven people died and 27 were injured in the early hours of this Sunday as a result of a traffic accident involving a bus carrying fans of the Brazilian soccer club Corinthians.

The club and the organized bar Gaviões da Fiel, the main one of the considered second most popular team in Brazil after the flamingo, They issued communiqués lamenting the deaths and expressing their solidarity with relatives and friends of the victims.

(Historical! Spain defeats England and wins the women’s World Cup final)

(Lionel Messi: the great goal that led Inter Miami to the tiebreaker in the Leagues Cup)

What happened

The number of deaths was confirmed by the Battalion of Environmental Emergencies and Disaster Response of the Fire Department of the state of Minas Gerais (southeast), which provided relief work to the accident that occurred between the municipalities of Brumadinho and Igarapé.

The accident occurred at kilometer 525 of the Fernão Dias national highway, within the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, the regional capital and where Corinthians tied on Saturday night, 1-1, against the local Cruzeiro in a match for the Brazilian league.

According to what the fire brigade lieutenant told journalists at the scene of the accident, Fernando Fróis, the seven people died immediately and ten were rescued alive from the wreckage of the vehicle, for a total of 27 injured, one of them seriously.

The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista expresses its regret for the victims of the accident that occurred early this Sunday (20), on the Fernão Dias highway, involving the bus that brought rollers that were in Belo Horizonte to support the team during the game against Cruzeiro, na… pic.twitter.com/3vCQr63Oai — Corinthians (@Corinthians) August 20, 2023

The most seriously injured was taken in a fire rescue helicopter to a hospital in Belo Horizonte and the rest were referred to clinics of Igarapé and Brumadinhowhile six people escaped unharmed from the accident.

According to the survivors, the bus driver warned the passengers that he had no brakes and in a curve the bus collided with a road divider, causing it to overturn. The fans were from various municipalities in the metropolitan region of the São Paulo city of Sao Jose dos Campos, about 100 kilometers from Saõ Paulo, the regional capital, and were part of one of the subsidiaries of the popular Gaviões da Fiel bar.

(Historical! Spain defeats England and wins the women’s World Cup final)