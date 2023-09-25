There is no better phrase, for its eloquence, than the one coined by Marx at the beginning of the 18th brumaire of Louis Bonaparte: “History occurs twice, the first as a great tragedy and the second as a miserable farce.” Through it, Marx sought to compare in a parody way the real coup by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1799 that put an end to the French Revolution, with that other coup, formally similar but of lower status, led by his nephew Napoleon III Bonaparte in 1851. of a great phrase, it is not easy to find two events that are at its level.

Well, the process of Chilean constitutional change fits this phrase like a glove. In 2021, after the social outbreak of October 2019, Chile began a process of constitutional change (preceded by an initial plebiscite in October 2020, favorable to the change of the Constitution) whose first episode was an election of 155 constitutional conventions in the month May of that year. These elections were won by various leftist lists, where one of them, with ultra characteristics (the Town List), along with various conventional members from social movements, benefited from a strange institutional decision adopted by the parties, which allowed candidates who did not know each other and who were not active in parties to register lists as if they were parties. A true rarity. For a year, they drafted a long Fundamental Charter in which all kinds of rights were constitutionalized (many of them linked to the identities of groups that had been humiliated for decades), but also programmatic measures: a real Christmas tree drafted in the midst of carnival practices and several charivaris, whose reiteration ended up boring an electorate that was once again voting compulsorily. Countless intellectuals from the global north saw in the constitutional text everything that they would have dreamed of for their own countries, a virtuous Constitution, just as many Chilean intellectuals took a position more romantically than textually. The result was disastrous: 62% of the 13 out of almost 15 million voters rejected the proposed constitutional change.

A tragedy

In May 2023, 51 constitutional councilors were elected, who had to write a new Constitution based on a draft prepared by a committee made up of 24 experts appointed with the agreement of all political parties. The result of the May 2023 election was the perfect antonym of the elections two years earlier: the extreme right of the Republican Party emerged with 35% of the votes, a hegemony to which they add like little lambs (the expression is not mine, but of the right-wing businessman César Barros) a diminished and terrified traditional right. The mirror effect with the previous Constitutional Convention is perfect: in the same way that the center-left ended up being dragged by the extreme left and the conventional social movements towards foolish positions (despite the resistance of the socialists, who were branded traitors on several occasions), it is now the center-right that is co-opted by extremely conservative constitutional amendments that are already being voted on by the full Constitutional Council. Although the process has not yet concluded and we still do not have in sight the definitive text that will be addressed again by the Committee of Experts (in which we will no longer observe the same open-minded behavior of the right-wing jurists who made it possible to agree on a constitutional text minimum), the tone and substance of the matter are already established: the path of rejection is open, and if that were not enough overwhelmingly supported by Chileans according to the polls. It’s no use arguing, as does the ex-conventional Rodrigo Álvarez of the UDIthat it is unfair to compare the first process with the second: the objective is exactly the same, even though the methodology used is different between both processes, where the clowning of the forms of the first convention is easily compared with the primitivism of the proposals of the current Constitutional Council, in both cases based on a marked emphasis on identitarianism and, in the current case, on never-before-seen forms of constitutional populism.

A comedy

All the actors in this second process are aware that success is very uphill. The problem is very simple: no one really wants to assume the cost of adhering to the Approve option only to end up being defeated, and probably annihilated in the exit plebiscite next December. There are many interests at stake, especially for the right: from conquering electoral hegemony in the next local elections in 2024 to betting on the winner in the presidential elections of 2025 (in which the leader of the extreme right José Antonio Kast stopped leading them , being surpassed by the eventual candidate of the traditional right Evelyn Matthei). This could well translate into few, perhaps no one, on the right proposing to embody the Approve option, despite having the votes to approve any text.

an extravagance

What to do in the face of such a strategic anomaly? First of all, all political parties should recognize their enormous capacity to shipwreck twice in the face of the same rock: the first time it was tragic, the second time it will be comical. Secondly, take seriously the fact that Chile is becoming a constitutionally eccentric country, on a global scale: I know of no cases where a country that decided to embark on a process of constitutional change fails twice in three years. Quite a record, but a bad one.

But the extravagance doesn’t stop there. There is still the possibility, less and less theoretical, that there will be no plebiscite: for what reason? Well, because the situation could very well arise, as comfortable as it is extremely rare, where there is no agreement on a text to be plebiscite, remembering that the plebiscite already has a date and the election regulatory body (Servel) has it completely organized. This would mean that a plebiscite that already has a date…cannot take place in the absence of agreement on what has to be plebiscited.

If all of the above ends up being true, the semantic scope of the word extravagance It will be short, and Chile will leave behind its status as a serious country: it will be like finishing last in a qualifying competition, or being relegated to a lower category in any sporting competition.

The problem is that what we are talking about is not sports. At what moment did Chile go to hell? An excellent question that had already been raised by my colleague Claudio Fuentes in 2016.

Alfredo Joignant He is a sociologist and political scientist and columnist for EL PAÍS