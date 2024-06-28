Another fatal accident today at work in Sicily. This time it happened in Canicattì, in the Agrigento area, where a 21-year-old worker died. According to an initial reconstruction, the young man was crushed by a forklift during a maneuver. The Carabinieri, firefighters and 118 personnel were on site, as well as technicians from the Labor Inspectorate. The Agrigento Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the young man’s death.