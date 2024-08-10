He didn’t make it Fabrizio Zanetti, the worker who was crushed by a slab of marble while he was working inside a quarry. The man was promptly rescued and taken to the hospital, but unfortunately he passed away a few hours ago after several days of agony.

Fabrizio Zanetti

Here is the sad account of the story.

Quarry accident: Fabrizio Zanetti crushed by marble slab

A bad accident occurred near BresciaA worker was crushed by a marble slab which broke away inside the quarry where he was working. Fabrizio Zanetti, this is the name of the 50 year old worker involved in the accident, he was immediately rescued by his colleagues.

Rescue efforts at the scene of the tragedy

The rescuers then arrived on the scene and decided to urgently transport him to the hospital in BergamoHis condition immediately appeared serious, which is why doctors worked day and night to try to save him from death.

The slab that broke away from the quarry was extremely heavy and unfortunately it overwhelmed the worker who, obviously, was not expecting such an event. Unfortunately, accidents at work are increasingly frequent and there are not many protections in the face of such large and heavy obstacles.

Death in hospital after days of agony

The doctors immediately understood the severity of the situation when Fabrizio arrived at the hospital, but despite everything they did not stop and tried to do everything possible to save him. The man was then hospitalized for a few days and received all the necessary care.

Helicopter rescue

A few hours ago, however, after four days of hospitalization and suffering Fabrizio is expired and the doctors could do nothing but confirm the death of the victim. The police are therefore working to try to reconstruct the dynamics of theaccident and investigate thoroughly what happened. Perhaps in the next few hours more details will be released regarding this sad affair.