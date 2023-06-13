Gioia del Colle, the fall into the wine cistern fatal for father and son

Father and son I am 81 and 47 years old dead falling into one wine tankfatal le fumes. The double fatal accident occurred in the province of Bari, a Joy of the Hill. According to the first reconstructions – reports the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno – the 47-year-old son was cleaning the cistern containing wine, and would have fallen into it. The 81-year-old father, in attempt to save him, would then have fallen in turn into the cistern. On the spot attended the Fire fighters hey Carabinieri. The rescue efforts were in vain, the lifeless bodies of the two victims were recovered by the divers of the fire brigade, while the carabinieri started the investigations about what happened.

Giovanni and Filippo Colapinto – continues La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno – they belonged to one of the families more Note of the Apulian town. Owner, among other things, of the villa Colapinto which is located along the ring road, immersed in a large park with an ancient church dedicated to Hagia Sophia. It is here that the “Historical Cellar of the Cardinal” is located, where the tragedy. Filippo Colapinto, homonymous grandfather of the forty-seven year old, alternated the activity of pharmacist with that of landowner, farmer and winemaker. The prosecutor could decide to dispose the autopsy on the bodies to ascertain the causes of death.

