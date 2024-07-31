In the summer, there are many water parks that are activated precisely to satisfy the many tourists and families who decide to spend a day, or an entire weekend dedicated to fun. These facilities are perfect for spending a refreshing moment in company, but when the heat is excessive, as has been happening for some summers now, the conditions can become even prohibitive. Those who have the worst of it in a water park this morning it was a woman who died following a sudden health problem.

The tragedy that took place this morning at the ‘Center Park’ aquatic center in Antegnate, in the Lower Bergamo area, shocked an entire family and all those present around the incident. A 59-year-old swimmer, unfortunately, died after falling into the water, probably due to a sickness.

The episode happened around 10.30 today, to everyone’s amazement and surprise. shock of the family members who were with her at the water park. The service personnel at that area of ​​the water park and the 118 emergency service intervened immediately, sending a medical car and an ambulance to the site.

The Carabinieri also arrived at the scene of the tragedy. The woman was pulled out of the water and given cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Unfortunately, it was too late to save her life. Perhaps it would have been impossible in any case given the gravity of the situation that surprised the woman in the middle of the day at the aquatic center. Unfortunately, her heart stopped beating and the only thing that could be done was to declare the 59-year-old deceased.

Since the circumstances where the accident occurred, the judicial authority ordered the return of the body to the family. An incredible fatality cut short the woman’s life, right during a day that should have been joyful and unforgettable, in the middle of the summer holidays.

