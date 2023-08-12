Tragedy at the Monopoli water park, a 4-year-old boy hits his head on the edge of the pool and loses consciousness: he died in hospital

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened on the afternoon of Friday 11 August, in the water park located in the municipality of Monopoli. Unfortunately a child of alone 4 years lost his life after drowning in the pool. All investigations into the case are now underway.

The police forces who intervened are now at work to understand how something like this could have happened and above all why the little one was Alone in those minutes.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 18 on Friday 11 August. precisely inEgnatia water parkwhich is located in the municipality of Monopolyin the province of Bari.

The family originally from the province of Brindisi was in that park to spend time together under the banner of the rrelaxation and light-heartedness. When suddenly the unthinkable happened.

The child while he was playing in the water, would have hit my head to the edge of the pool and would have ended up in the tub, at a point where didn’t touch. When the parents realized they couldn’t see him anymore, they started looking for him.

Soon after however, they found it senseless and from here the desperate alarm started. They first tried to revive him on the spot and then the doctors ordered the timely transport in the emergency room.

The death of the 4-year-old boy and the investigation into what happened

Once you get to the hospital St. James of Monopoli, it was immediately evident that his condition was desperate. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything to save him, but they could only ascertain his death.

The police also intervened on the spot, who started all the investigations of the case. They made a first reconstruction of what happened.

However, to understand what really happened they are checking the footage of video surveillance of the place, with the hope of being able to understand all the contours of this heartbreaking episode. The whole community of Fasanois now in mourning for this heartbreaking loss.