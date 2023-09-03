Tragedy at the Tocancipá Autodrome: young pilot died in an accident

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Young man who died in the Tocancipá racetrack
A motorcyclist died after suffering an accident on the track. This is what is known of the fact.
Around 9 in the morning of this Sunday, September 3, at the Tocancipá Autodrome, a young pilot identified as Leydy Diaz died in an accident in the midst of preparing for the Colombian GP.
So far it is known that the young woman was in training and that, apparently, it was in the second round of practice in turn 1 when the events occurred.
The news of her death was confirmed by EL TIEMPO, who spoke with the authorities and confirmed that the woman died on the track and that her body is being transferred to Zipaquirá.
This fact caused the races scheduled for the GP Colombia to be cancelled.
EL TIEMPO spoke with the management of the Tocancipá Autodrome who confirmed and regretted the death of the young woman. “Preliminarily, it is known that Díaz suffered a severe blow and was immediately helped by medical personnel who tried to revive her for about 50 minutes,” they reported.
