Accident at the Tocancipá racetrack: a giant screen collapsed
Accident at the Tocancipá racetrack: a giant screen collapsed
Serious accident occurred while the competitions were taking place. There are 4 injured.
A serious accident occurred this Sunday in the Tocancipá Autodrome. A giant screen fell on a grandstand of the public attending a scheduled race, leaving at least one person dead and four injured.
The Cundinamarca Fire Department reported: “At the moment we have four injuries and one fatality. The highway brigade is assisting with the support of the Tocancipá Fire Department and hospital centers.”
Giant screen collapses on the public at Autódromo de Tocancipá: this is known
As a result of the strong winds that were recorded this Sunday, November 19 in the Bogotá savanna, a giant television screen fell along with its scaffolding on a grandstand located in a high part of the Tocancipá Autodrome.
What is known is that before 2 in the afternoon, while the TC 2000 final competitionthe fatal accident occurred when a screen measuring 5 meters by 4 meters was detached as a result of a strong wind and fell on the VIP lounge (terrace from which you can see the competition) of the Autódromowhich faces the main straight of the track.
The ambulances that were on the track provided care and first aid immediately, according to witnesses. The injured were taken to the La Sabana clinic, very close to the scene. These would be out of risk, according to unofficial information.
According to what has been known, the victim is the sports journalist Luz Piedad Eusse, who was with his daughters watching the competition. One of her daughters is among those reported injured. Luz was part of the work team of the Autos y Motos program, directed by Ricardo Soler, on Blu Radio.
