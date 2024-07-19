Italy is on its knees after the latest bad news in the crime news. A girl of the usual 13 years old, the little Elisain fact, passed away following the onset of an illness while she was at the summer camps. The little girl passed away after having fought for several days between life and death.

Elisa

Here’s everything you need to know about this sad story.

Little Elisa Passes Away at 13: The Tragedy at the Summer Center

Another one tragedy It occurred in Italy and has as its protagonist a young woman little girl of just 13 years old. The young Elisa Amadasi he was at the summer camp which, for Wednesday 10th July, had organised to spend a few hours in the swimming pool.

Stock image

The girl was having fun with her friends when, suddenly, she began to feel an unexplained malaise. It all happened at the Guastalla Sports Center where, in fact, the kids from the summer camp were spending a happy day.

Elisa dived into the water, but she didn’t have the strength to resurface. The lifeguard quickly noticed her discomfort and rescued her, even practicing cardiac massage. In the meantime, the emergency services were alerted and the girl was rushed to the hospital in Parma.

No salvation for Elisa: the causes of the illness

The air rescue arrived promptly and urgently took little Elisa to the hospital. The girl was immediately treated by doctors and admitted to the ward resuscitation for over a week. Unfortunately for her, her condition never improved, as she never regained consciousness during all these days.

The accident pool

But everything ended yesterday afternoon when the girl was dead suddenly. In the next few hours all the checks will be carried out to establish the cause of the death. This is because Elisa was a healthy girl, she had no illnesses and there were no injuries that could have caused her death.

Obviously this terrible accident has shocked the community of Povigliowhere Elisa lived with her family. The mayor of the town also expressed his condolences to the victim’s parents, as well as all those who had the opportunity to know her.