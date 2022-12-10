The first edition of the Rally del Veneto immediately opened in the worst possible way. A terrible accident involving one of the entered crews resulted in the death of a navigator.

The accident, which took place in Badia Calavena, in the province of Verona, involved the crew of the Motoracing Asd team made up of Nicola Cassinadri and Barbara Incerti. Their Peugeot 205 Rallye went off the road during the second stage of the race dedicated to historic cars, overturning.

Nicola Cassinadri, Barbara Incerti, Motoracing Asd, Peugeot 205 Rallye Photo by: Veneto Rally

Barbara Incerti, a 53-year-old navigator, died instantly. Nicola Cassinadri, 50 years old and resident in Emilia Romagna, was instead transported by the 188 doctors in Verona, to the Borgo Trento hospital, due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

After the terrible event, the organizers of the Rally del Veneto suspended the event.

The Motorsport.com editorial team extends its deepest condolences to Barbara Incerti’s family.