What was supposed to be a peaceful and joyful evening to spend at the town’s patronal festival unfortunately turned into a real drama. Late yesterday evening, Sunday 14th July, a carousel set up for the occasion suddenly gave way, causing three girls to fall and injure them. One is in serious condition.

Accident at the patronal festival: carousel collapses, causing three injuries

The dynamics of the accident

The episode occurred at an amusement park in Borgo Valsuganain Trentino Alto Adige, set up on the occasion of the patronal feast of Saint Prospero. It is common practice, in fact, that in order to offer fun forms of entertainment especially to the younger ones, the municipal administrations allow the installation of rides. And it is precisely because of the collapse of one of them that the serious accident occurred late yesterday evening.

The ride in question is known by the name of “Top Spin”. This attraction is characterized by the fact that it rises and rotates quickly on itself. At around 10.30 pm, the tragedy: a part of the ride suddenly gave way, throwing two girls into the air. a height of about 5 meters. In the fall, the girls have a little girl was accidentally hit who was just standing near the carousel at that moment.

The conditions of the three injured girls: one is in a reserved prognosis

The accident that occurred at the patronal festival of San Prospero, caused by the collapse of a carousel, injured three girls. The emergency services were immediately called: the 118 health workers, the carabinieri and the firefighters intervened at the scene of the accident.

The injured girls were immediately transported to the hospital in Trento. An 18-year-old girl reportedly suffered some injuries, fortunately not serious, while the girl who was hit has already been discharged. The conditions of the 23-year-old, who is currently in reserved prognosis. The health workers had to perform the following on her: resuscitation maneuvers.

At the moment, investigations are underway by the Carabinieri of Borgo Valsugana and Uopsal to understand the real causes that led to the collapse of the roller coaster. From an initial inspection, it seems that the seat protection.

The Mayor’s Message

These are the words expressed by the mayor of Borgo Valsugana, Enrico Galvanfollowing the serious accident that occurred during the town’s patronal festival:

“Late in the evening of July 14, a serious accident occurred on an attraction in San Prospero involving several people, one in particular in serious health conditions. I would like to thank the operators of Trentino Emergenza for their prompt response and the police, firefighters and volunteers who helped manage the emergency. Out of respect for the people involved and the serious tragedy that has struck the entire community, it has been decided to suspend the activity of all the rides today. We pray that those involved can return to their loved ones as soon as possible.”

The article Tragedy at the patronal festival, they fly from the carousel, a girl is in very serious condition: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Tragedy #patronal #festival #fly #carousel #girl #condition #happened