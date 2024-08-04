A very serious accident occurred inside an amusement park that interrupted the celebrations for the patron saint of Leporano. A young man from 13 years he was thrown from a carousel in motion. Following the fall and the injuries sustained, the teenager was transported to the hospital with a red code.

An unfortunate incident ruined an evening of celebration and joy in the city of LeporanoTaranto. As every year on these dates the city organizes celebrations for the patronal feast of Saint Emidius. As in previous years, a amusement park in the first outskirts of Leporano. In this meeting place not only children but also adults and the elderly find entertainment. It was during these moments of joy and leisure that the unthinkable happened.

The accident on the amusement park ride

A young boy of just 13 years He was on one of the amusement park rides when he was suddenly thrown several meters away from the carousel. The teenager was thrown three meters away, hitting the ground heavily. The many people present at the event immediately provided first aid and alerted the police and the local emergency and urgency service. Upon the arrival of the 118 the young man was evaluated and transported to code red at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto. The thirteen-year-old is not in danger of life but, given the dynamics of the accident, it was necessary to hospitalize him for further tests. According to initial information, the young man reported a blunt trauma of the cervical spine and an ankle in addition to other bruises.

The investigations

Thirteen-year-old injured at amusement park while on ride

Also at the scene of the accident was the Local Police and Carabinieri who are reconstructing the dynamics of the events. The ride was immediately closed to carry out all the necessary checks. The police will evaluate whether all the safety regulations safety have been followed and applied.

