Terror in the Mercedes factory in Sindelfingen, Baden-Wuerttemberg in Germany. A 53-year-old man walked onto the assembly line of the EQS and S-Class this morning and opened fire on two people, killing them. Both the killer and the two victims, both 44, are external workers of the logistics services company Rhenus.

The ways in which the man managed to enter the plant are not yet known, given that the security measures adopted in Germany are usually quite strict. And we don’t even know the type of firearm used, as well as the motive for the double homicide.

The first shots were fired at 7.45am local time. Internal security at the facility then overpowered the shooter and held him down until police arrived, although the man appears to have put up no resistance. The Sindelfingen plant, where around 35,000 people work, was immediately evacuated. The automaker will halt production at the plant until the end of the week. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning,” Mercedes said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues at the scene.”