Mourning in motorcycling

There Dakar 2024which saw stage 8 of the 12 scheduled for this edition end today, he is in mourning. In fact, just a few hours after the conclusion of today's internship, the news of the tragic death of Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon. Riding a KTM 450 Rally Replica, the Iberian was the victim of a terrible accident on January 7th, during the second stage of the rally.

The tests carried out to verify the extent and severity of the injuries sustained after the fall had highlighted cerebral edema and a fracture of the C2 vertebra for which surgery had been carried out. Falcon had been kept in an induced comato check for brain damage, but unfortunately the official communication from his team, TwinTrail Racing, of the centaur's death arrived today.

33rd fatality among pilots since 1979

“The neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory shock at the time of the accident is irreversible“, it was explained in a statement. Falcon thus becomes the 33rd victim in the history of the Dakar among drivers. The Iberian was a computer engineer by profession, but he had a passion for engines: he was a motorcycle instructor and tour guide.

The TwinTrain Racing Team underlined in the text of the press release that “Carles was a smiling person, always active and who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially on motorbikes“, adding that he is dead “doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar” is that “He was having fun“, Why “he was happy on the bike“.