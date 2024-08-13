A sad ending was had by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games The tragic news that broke after the closing ceremony: A young woman who had been a volunteer during the Games was found dead in an apartment in the 18th district early Tuesday morning.

The French media BFMTV reported that the 21-year-old woman disappeared after attending the closing ceremony, which was held at the Stade de France. She added that the volunteer’s disappearance was reported by an ex-boyfriend on Monday at around 7:25 p.m. at a police station located in the 18th district of the French capital.

However, the victim’s mother had previously warned that she had not had contact with her daughter after the closing ceremony last Sunday. According to the newspaper The ParisianThe young woman was seen at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday on Ney Boulevard.

The Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron. Photo:Social networks @juegosolimpicos

The missing young woman’s cell phone was geolocated in Saint Ouen at around 11pm on Monday, a revealing clue for those investigating the disappearance. In addition, the victim’s family reported that they had received a disturbing text message from an acquaintance, indicating that the young woman’s companion had done “something stupid.”

The police acted immediately on the information provided by the family and went to the home of the young woman’s companion on rue Émile Blémont, in the 18th arrondissement of Paris. At around 1:45 a.m. local time, they entered the apartment and discovered the lifeless body of the missing woman. According to initial findings, the young woman had a bruise on her left cheekbone and traces of blood were observed on her neck, as if she had been the victim of a violent attack.

In the same room where the 21-year-old’s lifeless body was found, the police found the alleged companion. Authorities described him as being “semi-comatose” and not speaking French. The man was immediately arrested. His custody was postponed due to his condition and he was taken to the Hôtel-Dieu hospital to undergo medical tests for possible alcohol and drug use.

Paris officially kicks off the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:Getty Images

The case continued in the early hours of Tuesday and the suspect was scheduled to be placed in police custody at the second district headquarters of the judicial police. A source close to the case said that the man who was accompanying the volunteer who was found dead had tried to take his life by taking medication, which would explain his condition. The prosecutor’s office confirmed this information about the discovery and arrest, but declined to provide further details at this stage of the investigation.

This tragic incident has caused shock among both the Olympic Games organizers and the local community. Authorities are continuing their investigations to clarify the motives and circumstances of this crime, while the community awaits answers and justice for the victim and his family.

The 21-year-old volunteered during the Olympic Games. The role of the 4,500 volunteers was key to the smooth running of the event. Their tasks consisted of assisting in various tasks throughout the days leading up to and during the multi-sport event, either as assistants for delegations, in the competition venues or to guide the public.

Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:EFE

With information from La Nación (GDA).