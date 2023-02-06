Oshwin Andries, the 19-year-old Stellenbosch midfielder and promising young South African footballer, was fatally stabbed at the weekend in Klapmuts.

Terrible news comes from South Africa. Oshwin Andries19-year-old midfielder of the Stellenbosch (twelfth-placed in the South African Premiership), was stabbed to death. The confirmation of the boy’s death came on Saturday, after the team won away 2-1 against Chippa United.

The club is deeply shaken

His team issued an official statement: “Tonight Stellenbosch FC mourn the passing of Oshwin Andries. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with his family, friends and loved ones at this time.”.

The victim’s brother Lee-IrwinAndriesrevealed to I L some details about the horrific attack that happened over the weekend a Klapmuts: “My brother was playing a prank on the alleged attacker. At that point that person got annoyed and stabbed him sideways repeatedly. My mother was taking Oshwin to the hospital, but he died in the car in her arms. She was shocked, Oshwin was the best. He trained every single day and always said that everything he was doing was just for us.”

The young South African starlet dreamed of one day wearing the shirt of Barcelona and to take the place of his idol Sergio Busquets. A dream tragically canceled a few days before his twentieth birthday. See also Dakar | Moto, Stage 6: Luciano Benavides wins, but Howes extends

February 6, 2023 (change February 6, 2023 | 18:10)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Tragedy #Stellenbosch #Young #South #African #football #star #stabbed #death