The day of July 7, 2024 in Focene was marked by two serious mourning episodes. Two divers lost their lives in separate events, a few hours apart, in the rough waters off the coast.

Double tragedy in Focene: two divers die during a dive

The first drama It happened around 10 in the morning. A lifeguard at a beach resort, with great presence of mind, noticed the movements of an underwater signal balloon. Suddenly, the balloon stopped moving, arousing suspicion in the lifeguard who, without hesitation, reached the point with the paddle provided. Once there, he recovered an unconscious diver and brought him back to the surface. Once on land, he immediately alerted the Coast Guard and the 118 emergency service, which promptly sent rescue vehicles both by land and by sea.

Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical staff, the maneuvers of resuscitation were unsuccessful. The victim is a 55-year-old man who was free diving. Initial hypotheses indicate that he may have suffered a sickness while diving.

The second tragic episode occurred a few hours later, at around 1.40pm. The Coast Guard reported the discovery of another sub missing, a 57-year-old man, now lifeless. The family members present on the spot, who had raised the alarm for his failure to return, recognized the body.

The search for the second missing diver involved not only the Coast Guard, but also the diving unit and a Fire Brigade helicopter. In this case too, the causes of death could be linked to a sickness.

Today, the sea off the coast of Focene was particularly rough, with waves reaching two meters high. The adverse sea conditions may have contributed to the tragic accidents.

The maritime authorities and rescuers express their condolences to the families of the victims and urge anyone venturing out to sea to exercise extreme caution, especially in difficult conditions such as today’s.