Unfortunately, late this morning, Wednesday 3 July, yet another tragedy occurred in sea: a 64-year-old woman, originally from L’Aquila but resident in Rome, lost her life after drowning in the waters of Messina.

Roman tourist drowns in the western sea, in Milazzo

For the Roman tourist, on holiday these days in Milazzo staying at a bed and breakfast in Ponente, there was nothing that could be done. The victim, despite the rough waters, still decided to take a dip in the sea. It is assumed a probable sudden illness which would have prevented the woman from returning to the beach.

The rescue

What should have been a peaceful day of vacation at the seaside has unfortunately turned into yet another summer tragedy. A simple and apparently harmless swim in the sea had a tragic epilogue for the Roman tourist, on holiday alone in Milazzo, in the province of Messina.

Some local bathers raised the alarm. An alarm that immediately alerted the intervention of the sailors of the Coast Guard who recovered the woman’s body in the Messina waters. The Port Authority officers attempted to revive her, but unfortunately without success.

The waters of the Ponente sea were rough today and, perhaps, it is also assumed that the woman had a sudden illness in the middle of the waves. At the moment the body of the 64-year-old victim is in an ambulance on the pier Marullo of the port of Milazzo, awaiting the coroner and the magistrate on duty. It will be required to proceed with theautopsy to pinpoint the exact causes that led to the woman’s death.

A sudden death, a real tragedy in the heart of summer. The entire community of the town of Messina joins in a unanimous and heartfelt mourning, overwhelmed by the pain for the sad fate that befell the Roman tourist.