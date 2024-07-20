A day of sun and sea turned into a tragedy at Lido di Spina, where yesterday afternoon, at 1.30pm, Daniele Fochi, a 69-year-old man originally from Codigoro and resident in Lido Estensi, died following a sudden illness. The man was in the water with his ‘sup’ board near the free beach of via del Campeggio, near the Club Del Sole Camping Village in Comacchio.

Fochi was taking a ride on his board, not far from the shore. He was struck by a sudden illness and collapsed on the sup, probably due to the intense heat. The wifepresent on the beach, witnessed the scene helplessly.

A lifeguard rescue team intervened immediately, carrying Fochi to the beach and starting resuscitation maneuvers. The bathers present immediately raised the alarm and, in a few minutes, the 118 paramedics arrived. Despite the nurses’ desperate attempts to revive the man, Fochi’s heart had stopped beating. The paramedics could do nothing but note the death.

The Porto Garibaldi Coast Guard also intervened on site, informing the magistrate on duty and the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the routine investigations.

According to an initial summary reconstruction, Fochi had gone away with his SUP at a particularly hot time of day. He would have suffered a sickness which was fatal to him. Once again, the sea of ​​our shores is transformed into the scene of a tragedy, with a man who lost his life on a hot summer day, before the dismayed eyes of his wife.

These incidents underline the importance of always following the indications of local authorities. Respect the weather conditions and take all necessary precautions when practicing any activity at sea. Tragedies at sea, unfortunately, can strike anyone at any time, and caution is essential.

