The last attempt to rescue his father was useless. For Tyreke Walker, a 14-year-old from Alabama, there was nothing to do

A devastating tragedy hit a US family from the state of Alabama over the past weekend. Tyreke Walker, a boy of only 14, lost his life at sea. The waves swept him away and his father, who had dived to save him, was unable to try to bring him back to shore.

And the second tragedy at sea which, within few days, upset the lives of two American families. About ten days ago, Levy Caverley and his little sister were with their parents on the beaches of New Jersey to spend a day at the beach with the family.

The two have dug a hole very deep and when they got to about 3 meters deep, the sand is collapsed suddenly and buried them. Immediate intervention of those present and rescuers. The little girl, who was more on the surface, was pulled out alive, but for the 18-year-old there was nothing to do.

The same tragic fate befell, last weekend, a 14-year-old from Baton Rouge, Tyreke Walker. He and his family had reached Orange Beach, in the state ofAlabamato celebrate the teenager’s birthday.

The tragic death of Tyreke Walker

Despite the sea it was a lot agitatedthe 14-year-old couldn’t resist diving into one swim. Unfortunately the waves overwhelmed him, dragging him further and further out to sea.

His father, who had seen him in trouble from the shore, dived in turn and got it reached by swimmingdespite the prohibitive conditions of the ocean.

The man said he also reached him and grabbedbut the uncontrollable force of the water made him lose your grip and the sight of her boyfriend.

With great difficulty then the man managed to return to shore. An urgent transport to the hospital was necessary for him, where doctors stabilized and treated him.

Of the boyunfortunately, no sign.

I wish I could have lasted longer. I can’t go back she told me, I grabbed it and took it, but the water was dragging us more and more. I didn’t think I could do it either. I lost my grip. I kept getting thrown to the bottom of the water but somehow, I got ashore, and he didn’t. I just wish I could have lasted longer.

These are the words of a father upset for having witnessed helplessly the tragic death of his son, on his 14th birthday.