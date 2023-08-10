Tragedy in Gallipoli, a 19-year-old drowns in the sea: he had gone offshore to save the life of his girlfriend in difficulty

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened on Tuesday 8 August, in the city of Gallipoli. Unfortunately a 19 years old of Albanian origin, but resident in the area, he lost his life at sea, while trying to save the life of his fiancée in difficulty.

Many in these hours on social media are remembering the victim, but above all the heroic gesture he made for the girl. She was saved unfortunately he doesn’t.

According to information disclosed by Bari Republicthe events occurred on the day of Tuesday 8 August. Precisely in the city of Gallipoli. The boy was called Anxhelo Carawas Albanian, but lived in the municipality of Altamura, in the province of Bari.

On that day he had gone to the beach and was there with him fiancée and other friends. From the accounts of some witnesses it seemed to be a day like any other, everything was proceeding normally.

At about 11 the group decided to enter the water to make the bath. Due to the current, the girl could no longer swim and was in serious condition difficulty. The 19-year-old when he realized this, he immediately went to her.

However, perhaps from the effort, he too had a sickness sudden. Within minutes both were brought back on shoreline. Though the girl made it, but the young man was now deceased.

The emotional memory for the 19-year-old who died to save his girlfriend

Everyone was amazed and heartbreaking by the gesture of this boy, who lost his life to save his girlfriend. The mayor of Altamura himself, Anthony Petronella in a post on social media he wanted to remember it. In the message she wrote:

His memories will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. We are here to share your grief and to offer our support in this difficult journey.