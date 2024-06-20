Tragedy in the province of Latina, Lazio. A boy 19 year old dives from the rocks of Gaeta, while he was spending a quiet day at the seaside. Unfortunately he hit his head violently and went into a coma. Everyone hoped he would recover, even though the impact was very strong. After three days in hospital the young man’s heart stopped forever.

The 19-year-old was from Somali origins. On Monday 17 June he was in Gaeta, perhaps to take a dip in the water and cool off a bit, given the high temperatures that are giving no respite almost everywhere in Italy these days.

It was afternoon when the young man, who was on the beach of Santo Janni, on the seafront between the Gulf of Gaeta and the Aurunci Mountainsdecided to dive into the water, starting from the rocks.

The 19 year old boy was seriously injured after taking that last damned dive from the rocks of Gaeta. Rescuers immediately intervened to help him. Due to his injuries he ended up in a medically induced coma and passed away three days later.

He was hospitalized at Swiss gift from Formia. The doctors did everything they could to save his life, but they couldn’t and had to break the bad news to his family.

The boy was rescued on site by healthcare personnel who arrived with an ambulance, after a call from some people present at the Single Emergency Number. The paramedics urgently transferred him to code red at the Dono Svizzero hospital in Formia. The emergency room doctors immediately stabilized him.

After the pharmacological coma for the head trauma, the boy passed away three days after that terrible dive. The doctors immediately claimed that his clinical picture was serious. His health conditions soon deteriorated and the young man did not make it.

