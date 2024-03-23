Tragedy in Giugliano, a 14-year-old struck by a sudden illness dies before the eyes of her classmates

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in the early morning of yesterday, Friday 22 March, in the municipality of Giugliano. Unfortunately one 14 years old he lost his life in class, in front of the incredulous eyes of his classmates, due to a sudden illness.

The authorities are now investigating the incident, wanting to understand what happened to the girl and why it happened lost his life so suddenly. Given the shock of this loss, they also decided to suspend school activity, for the children involved.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred early yesterday morning, Friday 23 March. Precisely in the Guglielmo Marconi institute, of Giugliano, which is located in the province of Naples. For all the students up to that moment it seemed to be a day like any other and nothing unusual had happened.

When suddenly however, due to a illness suddenly, the teenager collapsed to the ground. From what they say she attended the IT major and that on that day she entered delay. The professors, understanding the seriousness of his condition, quickly became alarmed. For this reason they immediately asked for the intervention of the healthcarewho arrived on site within minutes.

CREDIT: DRONE SNAP

Doctors, hoping to save her life, tried to revive her long. But in the end, due to that sudden illness, he doesn't have a heart never started beating again. Unfortunately they had no choice but to declare his death.

The drama took place before the incredulous and shocked eyes of his companions, who now say they are saddened and in shock from the episode. For this reason the principal has decided to suspend school activities, to allow everyone to process the mourning.

Furthermore, they also decided to transport the young girl's body to the hospital morgue for further investigation investigations. It is currently available to the judicial authorities. It is not yet clear whether or not they will decide to dispose the autopsy on the body.