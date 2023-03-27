Tragedy in the world of rallies and, more generally, in Italian motorsport. During the 49th edition of Rally Team 971, Renato Paganini lost his life following a sudden illness while he was intent on running the first special stage of the event.

The driver from Piacenza, at the wheel of the number 112 Opel Ascona (he raced in the historic category), was suddenly taken ill during SS1 in Albugnano.

Elena Bertolli, Paganini’s navigator, would have avoided an even greater tragedy by taking Paganini’s foot off the accelerator, also avoiding the public with a maneuver she set with great timing.

The rescue efforts to try to intervene and help Paganini were timely, but in vain. Two ambulances and an air ambulance intervened on the scene of the illness, which transported Paganini to the Le Molinette hospital in Turin.

Unfortunately, despite the intervention of the doctors, Paganini died during the afternoon. According to the press release issued by the organizers of the event, the pilot from Piacenza would have lost his life due to cardiac arrest.

“The race was marred by the sudden illness of competitor number 112 Renato Paganini. The driver from Piacenza was in the race together with Elena Bertolli in the Opel Ascona. During the first special stage in Albugnano he was suddenly taken ill. Rescue was timely with the intervention of two ambulances and the air ambulance which transported the unfortunate pilot to Molinette in Turin where he died in the early afternoon. The cause appears to be cardiac arrest”.

The editors of the Italian edition of Motorsport.com offer their deepest condolences to the family of Renato Paganini.