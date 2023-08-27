Once again the Amateur Trophy confronts us with the harsh reality of motorcycling, this morning the Mugello Circuit was the scene of a tragic accident in which one of the riders participating in the Promo Racing Cup in the Amateur Trophy 1000 category lost his life .

The information is not yet certain, the dynamics of the accident are still to be clarified, but a contact would have occurred between three riders in the final stretch of the main straight during the 1000 Amateur Trophy race. Two riders were seriously injured and taken to hospital Careggi of Florence in helicopter rescue but their lives would not be in danger. A third pilot, on the other hand, lost his life despite timely rescue on the spot.

For privacy reasons, the identity of the deceased pilot has not yet been disclosed. He too, like the other two, was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead from the injuries sustained in the tragic accident. The race weekend, organized by Promo Racing and valid as an IMF Cup event for non-professional riders and which included the Yamaha R7 Cup and Pirelli Cup trophy among others, was canceled after all Sunday activities were cancelled.

The editorial staff of Motorsport.com gathers around the family and the team of the deceased driver and offers their deepest condolences.