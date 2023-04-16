Tragedy at Misano: rider hit and killed during the Coppa Italia Speed ​​races

A tragic accident cost the life of a rider today on the Misano circuit. During a test of the Italian Speed ​​Cup, the bike ridden by Fabrizio Giraudo, a 46-year-old from Fossano (Cuneo), was involved in a collision with three other vehicles.

According to initial information, due to an engine problem, a lead driver would have stopped at the edge of the circuit. A second motorbike would then have hit the stationary vehicle, moving it to the center of the roadway, where a third motorbike was arriving. In the impact, the rider fell and was hit and killed by a speeding motorcycle.

“Despite the timely intervention of rescuers, he unfortunately died”, said the Italian motorcycle federation, specifying that Giraudo “was involved in a contact between several riders which took place on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race”.

The IMF and the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli have decided to cancel the event. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of an enthusiast and practitioner. We join in the pain of his family and his loved ones, to whom we offer our deepest condolences ”, said the president of the IMF, Giovanni Copioli.