A r27-year-old boy drowned while he was swimming in the waters of Lake Garda, in front of the Lido di Riva, in Trentino.

Immediate the alarm from friends who, not seeing him resurface, called for the intervention of the firefighters’ dinghies, the Port Authority and the ‘Spigge sicure’ rescue service.

The young man’s bodyof Indian origins, was found eight meters deep.

The area where the alarm was raised is the same where a woman and her son, Hanna Shabratska and Alex Oleksiy, drowned a few weeks ago.