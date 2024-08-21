The timely intervention of the parents was not enough. Unfortunately, in the end, the little girl did not make it.

Most tragedies happen at home. It is often said, those at home are the most unexpected, apparently rare, fatalities that can ruin an entire family forever. We must talk about a sad story that occurred in Bisignano, in the province of Cosenza, where the one who paid the highest price was a girl 6 years old.

The little girl of Kurdish-Iraqi origin, unfortunately, died following a suffocation caused by a peach stone that blocked her trachea. The timely intervention of the parents was not enough. The two, in fact, took the child first to the pharmacy and then called 118, with the subsequent emergency transport to the hospital by helicopter.

Unfortunately, in the end, the little girl didn’t make it. A great pain that we can hardly imagine, due to bad luck, the circumstances, the many elements that make this an incomprehensible tragedy. However, aautopsy to ascertain the cause of death. Once the examination is concluded, the Municipality will take care of the burial.

The little girl was with her parents. There was also an older sister and brother at home when the fatality occurred. We are in the heart of the Crati Valley, here after the dramatic accident the local community was shocked, and the mayor Francesco Fucile, together with the municipal administration, decided to cancel all the events planned for Wednesday and Thursday on the occasion of the feast of Sant’Umile, as a sign of mourning.

“My heart, as well as that of the entire community of Bisignano, is deeply affected by this tragic loss. The little girl was a guest of our Reception and Integration System (SAI). Her family, of Kurdish-Iraqi origin, had found refuge here in Bisignano, integrating well into our community. […] It is a day of mourning for all of us. Wherever you go, you will carry our pain with you,” the mayor wrote on his Facebook profile.