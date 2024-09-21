A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in the last few days in Manchester, where unfortunately a baby of just 2 years lost his life after a chimney collapsed. The officers who intervened are now trying to shed light on the sad story.

The news of this sudden and heartbreaking loss has upset thousands of people, but above all his loved ones. The family hoped for a different future for him, given what he had been through when he was just born and the trust to another family.

Carter Walsh he was only 2 years old and that day he had spent some time with his family, in fact his last pictures portray him happy near a horse on a farm located in the area of Wiganin Greater Manchester. Once finished, they returned together to his aunt’s house and with him was his 16-year-old cousin.

However, it was just suddenly that the unthinkable happened. The child was dancing in the living room of the house with the girl, but it is not yet clear why, but a piece of marble from the fireplacecollapsed on top of him. His mother Samantha was on her way back to pick him up at the time, but they immediately notified her that a rescuer was arriving on site the ambulanceto take him to the hospital.

The Heartbreaking Death of 2-Year-Old Boy and the Investigation into What Happened

The woman said she immediately noticed that they used an ambulance to take him to the hospital, but not a helicopter. However, when she got there, she noticed that her child was Well and he only had a little hematoma on the head.

The doctors tried everything they could to save him, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. That trauma for the little boy turned out to be fatal.

As is usual in these cases, all investigations are now underway into the incident, also to understand what happened. The police currently want to understand why that piece of marble suddenly collapsed. There will be further updates on this heartbreaking story soon.