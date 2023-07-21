Tragedy in Avignano, due to a sudden illness at home, Alessandra Martinelli died at the age of 34: she was six months pregnant

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the evening of Monday 17 July in the municipality of Avignano. Alessandra Martinelli a young 34-year-old woman lost her life due to a sudden illness that left her no way out. She was six months pregnant.

In a few months he should have embraced hers little girl this young woman, but now her loved ones are dealing with a truly heartbreaking loss.

According to information released by the local newspaper Republicthe events took place in the couple’s house on the evening of Monday 17th July. Precisely in the small town of Avignanoin the province of Potenza.

Until that day, it seemed like any other day for the two young men. Nothing unusual had happened, but in a few moments the situation was precipitated suddenly.

Alessandra told her partner about feeling unwell. Within seconds it has passed out and the frightened man promptly called the sanitary ware, who arrived on site in a few moments.

They revived the young woman for approx 30 minutes, but in the end they had no choice but to surrender. Alessandra lost her life due to an illness, which in a few moments tore her from the affection of her loved ones, while she was pregnant in the sixth month of his first daughter.

The first results of the autopsy on the body of Alessandra Martinelli and the pain of the community

The dynamic of this episode is now al I sift of the police forces. To clarify the cause behind his death, they decided to dispose the autopsy.

Always from what the newspaper reports The Republicthe woman lost her life a due to an abdominal aneurysm. In these hours there are so many people who have chosen to entrust a message for the young woman to social networks, among them there is also that of the mayor of Avignano, Joseph Mecca. In his post he wrote: