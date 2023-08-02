Tragedy in the home of a family in Bacoli, 18-month-old girl struck by illness, dies after being taken to hospital

A real tragedy is what happened in the early morning of Tuesday 1 August, in the municipality of Bacoli. A little girl of just 18 months she died following an illness, which unfortunately did not leave her a chance. The doctors’ attempts were useless.

The agents soon intervened in the hospital, to reconstruct exactly what happened and above all, the real cause after his sudden death.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place on the morning of Tuesday 1st August. Precisely in the house where the a family lives Bacoliin the municipality of Pozzuoli, in the province of Naples.

From what has emerged up to now, the girl would have accused the sickness in the night, while his parents were sleeping. In fact, when they woke up, his conditions were already very bad serious.

Mom and dad found it unconscious and it is from here that the desperate alarm was triggered for the sanitary ware. The latter arrived at the house in a few minutes and the baby was in good condition despair.

Hoping to be able to save her life, they tried to revive her for some time. They also arranged for the transfer to La Schiana, where there was a doctor ready to save her.

The death of the 18-month-old girl due to illness

However, that’s only after he gets to the hospital Santa Maria delle Grazie, that the sad epilogue has arrived. The little girl unfortunately has breathed his last breathleaving bewilderment and pain in the hearts of those who loved her.

For doctors the most plausible hypothesis seems to be that of sickness sudden. There are no abnormal signs on the body, which could suggest something different.

However, the police also arrived at the hospital and checked all the deedsto understand whether to start an inquiry or less. There will be more updates on this heartbreaking story.