In these hours, the Carabinieri of the local station are carrying out investigations into the sad story of one 35 years old found lifeless in her home in Città di Castello. She had moved to this municipality for work reasons, but no one would have ever imagined something like this.

The investigators who intervened on site are now carrying out all their investigations investigations of the case, but everything points to a sudden illness, which has not left her escape.

According to information released by some local media, this girl's drama occurred on the evening of Tuesday 23 January. Precisely in the house where she had been living for some time at City of Castello, which is located in the province of Perugia.

In reality she was originally from Umbertide, but after finding work as a sales assistant in a sports clothing store, she moved. In fact she would appear to have lived alone.

The mother, like every day, on that occasion too had tried to contact her to say hello and to see how he was doing. However, on that day she did not never received a response and was immediately alarmed.

He called the police, who with the help of the fire brigade, who arrived immediately go to the woman's house to see if she was okay.

The discovery of the 35-year-old's death

However, once the officers entered the apartment they found the 35-year-old now lifeless. In fact, the doctors who intervened had no choice but to confirm his condition death.

The Carabinieri initiated all the operations as per practice investigations of the case. For now, however, given the elements collected, everything suggests that the woman lost her life for a illnesswhich left her no escape.

The investigators hypothesize that there should not be the involvement of third parties. Only the autopsy will now establish the exact cause that led to his heartbreaking death. In the meantime, there are many people on social media sad and shocked from this sudden loss. The woman was very well known and many are remembering her.