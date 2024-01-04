Tragedy in Venice, struck by illness in the middle of the night, an 8-year-old boy dies shortly after being admitted to hospital

A heartbreaking loss has struck the community of Ca' Bianca, in the province of Venice. Unfortunately a 8 year old boy he lost his life last week due to a sudden illness in the middle of the night, which left him with no escape.

Many are trying to show in these hours affection and closeness to his family, affected by such a serious and heartbreaking loss. Her parents are well known throughout the country area.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place in night of Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th December. Precisely in the family's home which is located in the municipality of Ca' Bianca, in the province of Venice.

The little boy, who until that day had not shown serious health problems and had no previous pathologieshe started feeling sick in the middle of the night.

His parents immediately responded be alarmed. For this reason, with the hope of being able to save him, they initially took him to the First Aid on the Lido and then to the emergency room of the Civil Hospital of Saints John and Paul.

Once here the doctors tried to do the possible. They even thought about transferring him to a specialized facility, but in the end it happened sad epilogue.

The death of the 8 year old child and the story of a family friend

Unfortunately at 5pm on Thursday 27 December, the child's heart stopped beating, leaving pain and despair in the hearts of his loved ones. The doctors chose to do the autopsy, to clarify the cause behind his disappearance. A family friend, in tell the story, he told a local newspaper:

For us he was one of the family, every birthday we were together with him. A splendid and extraordinary child. We don't understand what could have happened.